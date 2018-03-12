 »   »   » Hate Story 4 Is NOT An Erotic Thriller, Says Karan Wahi

The Hate Story franchise is known for its erotic thriller content and all the three previous instalments have been a success except for the fourth one which released on March 9, 2018. Karan Wahi, who made his debut in Bollywood through Hate Story 4, revealed to Spotboye that the film is not an erotic thriller but just a thriller with a small quotient of sex in it. He also claimed that the film is in no way selling sex, but only thriller with a story in it. He said,
"When the makers came to me with this story (Hate Story 4), their entire perspective was just not to sell sex. It's a thriller, and there is a quotient of sex in it but we don't want to make it look like an erotic thriller. We rather make it look like a thriller, which has a story."
Karan Wahi On Hate Story 4
"To me what may be bold may not be for others. But I think, I have realized that I have been comfortable (in doing the scenes) till the time I genuinely believe in what is happening in the scene," revealed Karan Wahi to Spotboye.
Justifying Bold Scenes In The Film
"If I cannot justify doing something, I won't do it but if I can justify, then I am okay," said Karan Wahi on doing erotic scenes in the film.
The Future Will See Things Differently
Karan Wahi also stated that ten years from now, Hate Story 4 will not be labelled as "bold" as it'll just be a normal film like any other.
Karan Wahi On His Character In The Film
"In Hate Story 4, I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon. Basically, he a very rich guy, who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and he is in his mid-20s and is more flamboyant, more expressive then probably his father or even his brother," revealed Karan Wahi about his character in the film.
Hate Story 4 Audience Reaction
Hate Story 4 received negative ratings and even fans of the franchise were disappointed with the storyline as it had nothing special to offer.
Starcast
Hate Story 4 stars Urvashi Rautela, Ihana Dhillon, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles.