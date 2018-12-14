 »   »   »  Hazel Keech & Yuvraj Singh Expecting Their First Child? This Is What The Actress Has To Say!

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds in the media that cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech are all set to embrace parenthood. The rumours surfaced when a leading tabloid carried a news report about people congratulating the couple when they attended Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai.

To put all speculations to rest, a leading web portal got in touch with Hazel to know the truth behind these reports and here's what the actress had to say-

Hazel Puts Pregnancy Rumours To Rest When Pinkvilla contacted Hazel, the actress revealed that these reports of her pregnancy ain't true at all. 'Every Time I Put On A Little Weight, The Reports Say I Am Pregnant' "I am great, but just a little embarrassed because each time I put on a little weight, the reports say I am pregnant," the actress told the portal. Being A Celeb Has Never Been Easy She further added, "This is like the 3rd or 4th time. Trying to have a normal life is hard." This Is How Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Such Reports Hazel told Pinkvilla, "He rolls his eyes. He is so used to it." She also added that sometimes he laughs it off and sometimes he does get irritated. Made For Each Other After dating for two years, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot on November 30, 2016, at Fatehgarh Sahib near Chandigarh, as per the Sikh rituals.

Speaking about his first meeting with Hazel, Yuvraj had earlier shared, "I first met Hazel in 2011 at a friend's birthday and what caught my attention was her delightful smile. As it happens, she wasn't smiling at me. But I did catch her attention later that evening; I even complimented her work in the film Bodyguard."

Hazel, however, wasn't interested. "I must have asked her out for coffee seven to eight times, but she kept ignoring the topic! I have been shot down earlier but to be refused so many times was something else - she left me bewildered. I guessed she was dating someone else and decided to move on," he further revealed.

However, fate had some other plans in store for him. "In 2014, I saw her on my friend Angad Bedi's [actor] Facebook friend list. Surprised that she had become friends with him after just a brief introduction, I told Angad to stay away from her because I liked her. I then sent her a request but she accepted it only after three months. We became friends after knowing each other for three years and three months, and I told her that I had earned a date with her after all these years. This time, she agreed, " said Yuvraj.

After a year of spending time together, Yuvraj finally popped the question to Hazel, on a beach in Bali and this time, it was for a journey of a lifetime.