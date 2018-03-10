 »   »   » HE IS A WARRIOR! Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Issues A Statement On His Health

A couple of days back, Irrfan Khan left everyone in shock when he revealed that he was suffering from a 'rare disease'. Since then his health has been a matter of concern for all his fans.
While there were various rumours doing the rounds about his illness with the hospital officials refusing them, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook page to issue a statement about her husband's health.
She thanked Irrfan's fans for their good wishes and their concern but also urged them to stop speculating about the disease Irrfan is suffering from. Here's what she wrote-
She Calls Him A 'Warrior'
Sutupa wrote, "My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior' he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted forever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world."
Her Humble Request To All His Fans
She further wrote, "My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart."
Everyone Is Quite Concerned About Irrfan's Health
Irrfan had first tweeted, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.''
''My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me."
The Shameful Rumours
Next, there was a round of rumours on social media that Irrfan was suffering from 'brain cancer' which was later refuted by Komal Nahta in a tweet.
Stop Speculating
Later, a lot of Irrfan's industry friends and colleagues like Manoj Bajpayee, Sonam Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur urged people to put all the speculations to rest and respect the actor's privacy.
On the work front, Irrfan will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Blackmail. His other film with Deepika Padukone has been currently put on the backburner because of his ill health.