 »   »   » HE'S THE CUTEST! A Pony-Tailed Taimur Gazing At His Dad Saif's Photo Will Melt Your Heart Right Away

Tim's Missing His Dad

The toddler who recently turned one has started attending playschool. In the above photo, Taimur is seen sporting a ponytail and lovingly gazing at his dad Saif's picture. It looks like he's in his nursery as we can see number charts on the walls.

Saif Believes Taimur Looks A Lot Like Bebo

He was quoted as saying, "Some days he looks like her, some days he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let's say Mongol."

But, Bebo Feels He Looks Like This Person

"I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad, because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad," she had said in an interview.

Taimur Is Used To The Paparazzi

"You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It's just that way ever since he was born. I think he's gotten used to it," Saif had once revealed in an interview.

The Little Boy Is Bebo's Style Icon

At the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, even Kareena was asked whom she adored as a fashion icon, the actress had replied, "I only adore my son. No one else."

Taimur's Everyone's Darling

Saif had previously said, "Taimur is rather delectable, so I don't blame anyone. It's a price he has to pay for it. I'm worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There's going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he'll have to figure out himself."