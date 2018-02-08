 »   »   » HEARD THIS! Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt In Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake?

This Is Amazing

With remakes being in vogue, it looks like Rajshri Productions and Sooraj Barjatya are thinking of remaking Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Their Facebook page recently held a poll asked their fans as to whom they would like to see in Hum Aapke Hain Koun's remake.



Will Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt Step Into Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit's Shoes?

What caught our attention was they had two options- Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt and others. Hmmm..looks we might have some announcement happening soon! What do you think, folks?



Renuka Shahane's Take On A Remake Of This Iconic Film

The actress who played the role of Pooja in the original film was earlier quoted as saying to Hindustan Times, "Revisiting Hum Aapke Hain Koun would surely bring something different this time around. If it's remade for the younger generation, I think they'd like to see the characters in a modern sort of way."



She Too Would Love Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt To Do A HAHK Sequel

She further added, "Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a very family-oriented film, where everyone loves each other. It started this whole plethora of sangeet, mehendi functions at all family weddings. And that has not gone out of fashion yet, so, definitely, a Hum Aapke Hain Koun remake would still work. And I'd love to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the new-age Nisha and Prem."



Revisiting HAHK Would Be Fun, Says Renuka!

"Now with mobile phones, Facebook and Twitter, I don't know how the makers would show the whole Tuffy (the family pet in the original film) thing. The climax scene, where Tuffy brings the letter to Mohnishji (Bahl) and he finds out about Nisha's real feelings for Prem, would not be the same. But yeah, it's worth revisiting and would be so much fun."



Will She Be A Part Of The Sequel Too?

To this, she had added, "Oh yes! I am always open to working with Rajshri Productions. It's like my mykaa [parents' home]. They are dream producers to work with. Sooraj [Barjatya] is such a fine gentleman. But my character is already dead in the film. So I don't think I'll have much to do, if at all there's a remake. I know it's sad."

