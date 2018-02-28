 »   »   » HEART-WARMING! Sridevi Fasted For A Week When Rajinikanth Fell Seriously Ill In 2011

Sridevi's sudden passing away has left the entire nation in deep shock. Bollywood has indeed lost a shining star whose enigmatic persona and impressive acting prowess has always made a special place in our hearts.

Soon after the megastar's demise, several stories from her personal life, involving her family, friends and staff started pouring in giving us a closer view at Sridevi. One such incident revolved around superstar Rajinikanth. Scroll down to read more-

Rajini Fell Seriously Ill While Shooting For Rana According to a Deccan Chronicle report, superstar Rajinikanth fell seriously ill while he was shooting for his film Rana co-starring Deepika Padukone. He Had To Be Shifted To Singapore For Treatment He was admitted to a local hospital but developed complications and had to be shifted to Singapore as he was in a critical state. Sridevi Got Upset After Hearing This News Sridevi who shared quite a close bond with Rajinikanth got upset on hearing this news. The duo have working together in nearly 20 minutes. Sridevi's Heartwarming Gesture She made a vow to Shirdi's Sai Baba and took a fast for a week to pray for Rajini's speedy recovery. She Kept It All Secret Unknown to anyone, she visited Sai Baba temple in Pune and prayed. It was only after Rajinikanth recovered that she let anyone know of her vow. Sridevi's Death Has Left A Huge Void Rajini fans have been sharing this story since the news of her demise broke in and are paying their last tribute.

After Sridevi's death, Rajini expressed his grief and was quoted as saying, "This is a big, big, big loss to Indian film industry. I have very few close friends. Among them, Sridevi was one. I have lost her. My heart is very heavy."

According to report released by Dubai authorities on Monday evening, Sridevi died by accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room after falling unconscious. It was earlier reported that she had died due to a cardiac arrest.

Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, were in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Thousands of fans have thronged to Celebrations Club in Mumbai to pay their last respect to their beloved star.

The funeral and the last rites of Sridevi will be performed today at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,