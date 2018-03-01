 »   »   » HEART-BREAKING! Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Get Emotional After Attending Sridevi's Funeral

Shahrukh Khan

The superstar wrote, "How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier....isn't it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death...the comfort of appreciation and gratitude."

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B tweeted a couplet which read-

" T 2729 -

"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.

देहर - means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .."

Sushmita Sen

She too wrote an emotional post on Instagram and wrote, " Paid my respects & said my goodbyes to a lady who inspired in the 14yr old me...the love of #cinema #music #dance & the colour #white #Chandni. My friend #Ruchi is right, I always idolised her onscreen persona...but today at the prayer meet, I witnessed the #strength of Ma'am #Sridevi in the way she's raised both her daughters, they showed immense courage, way beyond their years, as they silently & gracefully acknowledged everyone despite their own unimaginable grief.

She further added, "Rest in peace Ma'am knowing you excelled in all aspects of life...I celebrate you, always will! Dugga Dugga."

Hema Malini

"Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace."

Jacqueline Fernandez

"Sridevi ji has left behind a remarkable body of work. She was a people's superstar. She will live with us through her work, her songs !!"

Preity Zinta

The actress couldn't make it to Sridevi's prayer meet and funeral. But she took to Instagram post to write an emotional note which said-

" Almost everyone I know has gone to say goodbye to her in Mumbai. I'm on the other side of the globe, it's midnight & I cannot sleep. Right now a part of my childhood, burns Into ashes & dust. Sridevi my icon is gone. I close my eyes & see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace & freedom.

I'm so sad I did not get to say goodbye. I'm upset & angry to see people stoop so low and the media circus. Everyone wants to gain from her departure. As her fan I hate it & I hate them. How dare they try to take her dignity in death? I will not let this happen. Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star. A powerhouse of talent, spontaneity & sensuality. She will always will be my Hawa Hawaii.

Thank you for always Brightening up my life & for making me cry. Thank you for being so gracious & sweet & most of all thank you for making me fall in love with cinema. I love you #Sridevi #RIP #Letherrestinpeace #legend #gonetoosoon #Sridevifan #childhood."

Abhishek Bachchan

He tweeted, "Sometimes the greatest way to say something.... Is to say nothing at all. With a heavy heart.... The show must go on!"