English
 »   »   »  Helicopter Eela: Kajol Reveals The First Look Poster Of Her Next Film & It's Quite Interesting!

Helicopter Eela: Kajol Reveals The First Look Poster Of Her Next Film & It's Quite Interesting!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Over the years, Kajol has always managed to impress us with her scintillating performances and now the much-loved actress is back with yet another film. Last seen in Dilwale, the first look of her upcoming film has finally been revealed on social media.

    Helicopter Eela, which was tentatively named Eela, is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and stars Kajol and National award winner Riddhi Sen in lead roles. The film is said to be an adaptation of Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo and has been written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi (director of Ship of Theseus). Check out the first look poster here-

    The First Look Of Helicopter Eela Looks Promising But Where's Kajol?

    In the poster, Kajol is seen holding her onscreen son Riddhi Sen as a puppet while he is trying to run away. Well, we now just cannot wait for her new look to be revealed!

    Here's What Kajol Is Playing In The Film

    Helicopter Eela has Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. We hear that the the film's story revolves around the relationship shared by a mother and son.



    Kajol On Why She Took Up This Film

    The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I liked the script honestly, liked the lines, everything. I like my character of Ela (a single mother), I identify with many of her things."

    Helicopter Eeli Is An Emotional Story

    Speaking of Helicopter Eela, Pradeep said to a leading tabloid, "I was offered the script around four months ago. It took me a while to understand the Gujarati tone but eventually, I fell in love with this extremely emotional story which boasts of some really strong characters and there's a chance of people getting really close to them."

    Kajol Hates The Word 'Comeback'

    "I've had so many of these ‘comebacks', I'm now like the ‘comeback queen'! I am like a bad penny, I just keep coming back," Kajol had recently told a leading daily.


    Ajay Devgn & Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents, co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Neeraj Gala and produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Eela is all set to release on 14th September 2018.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue