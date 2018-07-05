 »   »   »  Helicopter Eela: Kajol Reveals The First Look Poster Of Her Next Film & It's Quite Interesting!

The First Look Of Helicopter Eela Looks Promising But Where's Kajol?

In the poster, Kajol is seen holding her onscreen son Riddhi Sen as a puppet while he is trying to run away. Well, we now just cannot wait for her new look to be revealed!



Here's What Kajol Is Playing In The Film

Helicopter Eela has Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. We hear that the the film's story revolves around the relationship shared by a mother and son.











Kajol On Why She Took Up This Film

The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I liked the script honestly, liked the lines, everything. I like my character of Ela (a single mother), I identify with many of her things."



Helicopter Eeli Is An Emotional Story

Speaking of Helicopter Eela, Pradeep said to a leading tabloid, "I was offered the script around four months ago. It took me a while to understand the Gujarati tone but eventually, I fell in love with this extremely emotional story which boasts of some really strong characters and there's a chance of people getting really close to them."



Kajol Hates The Word 'Comeback'

"I've had so many of these ‘comebacks', I'm now like the ‘comeback queen'! I am like a bad penny, I just keep coming back," Kajol had recently told a leading daily.

