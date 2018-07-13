 »   »   »  Helicopter Eela Poster: Kajol Plays An Overprotective Mother; Says She's Here, There & Everywhere!

A few days ago, the makers of Helicopter Eela had dropped the first official look of the film minus the leading lady Kajol. Since then everybody had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her. Well folks, your wait finally comes to an end as the makers have dropped a brand new poster.

Kajol took to her Twitter handle to share this new glimpse and captioned it as, " Holding on to my baby be like....😅 #MotherlyLove #HelicopterEela. Check out the poster here-



According to the makers, Eela is "a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer (Kajol) who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child (Riddhi Sen). Her son who is a typical young millennial doesn't want his mother's life to revolve around him. Being an over protective mother, she decides to join her son's college, which eventually leads to her invading the son's privacy."

Speaking about her role in 'Helicopter Eela', Kajol said in a statement, "As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela's character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold, like so many mother's do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!"



Ajay Devgn, who is producing this slice-of-life film, further added, "I was drawn to the story of this loving but difficult relationship between a mother and son. The script told a beautiful story, of a journey that all parents face, but it is especially true and unique to mothers and their sons. The characters played by Kajol and Riddhi Sen are extremely strong and they will have an astonishing connect with the audience across the globe."



Helicopter Eela is based on Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo and has been written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi (director of Ship of Theseus). Kajol had earlier said, "I liked the script honestly, liked the lines, everything. I like my character of Ela (a single mother), I identify with many of her things."



Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela also stars National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen and is slated to release on 14th September, 2018.

