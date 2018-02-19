 »   »   » Here's Why Akshay Kumar Did Back To Back Films With Social Messages!

He started his career with action-oriented roles, but in the recent years Akshay Kumar has made a point to pick films which convey a social message as the actorbelieves cinema has the power to create awareness.

The actor, whose "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" focused on importance of sanitation, hopes to create awareness about menstrual hygiene with his latest release "Padman".

"Nobody is interested in listening to speeches or watching documentaries. They are more interested in knowing about a subject through films. People have watched 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and the have understood the importance of toilets and not defecating in the open. Entertainment is the best way to spread social message," Akshay says in a media interaction in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old actor says education also plays an important role in creating awareness. "Menstrual hygiene should be part of educational system. There is never a thing on menstruation."

"Even if there is something on the subject, it is only for girls. That is the worst part. Even boys should be included in this conversation on menstruation," he says.

"Padman" hit the cinemas on February 9 but Akshay says for this film, he wants to continue the promotions as he wants to keep the conversation on menstrual hygiene alive.

The actor recently installed a sanitary pad vending machine at ST bus depot in Mumbai Central. Akshay says he decided to do the R Balki-directed film as he wanted to break the taboo attached with periods.

"The idea was to break the taboo and there is nothing wrong in it. There is nothing wrong in talking about menstruation and I just want people to come and watch the film," he adds.

The actorsays that the World Bank is set to screen the film in 6,42,000 villages across India free of cost.

"Padman", which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Credits - PTI

