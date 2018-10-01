 »   »   »  Here's How Aamir Khan Turned Thug With His Mother's Help!

Trust Aamir Khan to approach all his films with utmost perfection. For his latest onscreen appearance as a Thug, the actor borrowed his mother's Soorma to add the needed edge to his character.

The superstar has got the masses excited with an avatar which is poles apart from his look in Dangal. Aamir was required to don an edgy look for Thugs of Hindostan and the actor turned to his mother to help complete his look.



Known to change his looks like a chameleon for his diverse films, Aamir has slipped into the quirky character of 'Firangi' with ease.



The actor who is known to consult and reach to his mother for feedback, once again took his mother Zeenat Hussain's help. While consulting his mother for his Thugs avatar, he was suggested to apply Soorma. Aamir not only went on to borrow kohl from his mother for his onscreen appearance but also used it for his everyday look while shooting for the film.



The actor shares a very close bond with his mother, be it rushing back home to celebrate his Birthday with his Mother or holding special screenings of all his films first for his mother, the actor is known to go above and beyond for her.



At the trailer launch event of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir revealed that he and Amitabh Bachchan were to star in director Indra Kumar's film Rishta previously but due to "several reasons" the project never took off. The actor told PTI. "We had a film together that Indra Kumar was going to make called Rishta, it was announced very long back. But due to several reasons it could not be made." Aamir said that since then he has been "waiting for an opportunity" to work with Big B. "Since then I was waiting to get an opportunity to work with him in a film. I am glad it happened now. I don't have the guts to say 'no' to a film with Amit ji," he was quoted as saying.



Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan has a stellar ensemble cast which include names like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The action-adventure is slated to release on 8th November.

