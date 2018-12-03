 »   »   »  Here's What Happened Inside Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Big Fat Indian Wedding In Jodhpur!

Nick Goes Desi

A source told E!, "Priyanka looked breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit. Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages."

Sunday Began With A Haldi-Chooda Ceremony

A Bombay Times report quoted a source, "The day dawned with a breakfast programme from 7 am to 11 am at Rizala the restaurant inside Umaid Bhawan. Post that, it was time for the traditional haldi-chooda ceremony, which was slated to take place at 12.30 pm, at the Mardana Hall at the venue."

The Theme For The Indian Wedding

"The theme was 'pink, orange and purple' for guests and the decor was beautiful. - with traditional gendaphool (marigolds) all around," added the source.

The Wedding Mandap Was Decorated With White Curtains & Marigold Flowers

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Women sported bracelets with 'NP' embossed on them while it was broaches with a similar design for the men."

Speaking about the venue, the source added, "White curtains and marigold flowers lined the venue for the ceremony that went on for two hours and was followed by a lunch inside a glass-roofed hall."

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Indian wedding took place at the same location where the Christian wedding took place a day earlier with the couple exchanging varmalas and the baraat arriving at the venue in the evening.

Priyanka Looked Stunning In A Red Sabyasachi Ensemble

"Priyanka wore a Sabyasachi ensemble and she looked stunning. Designer Sabyasachi was also seen helping her with her ensemble before the function, so it was assumed that she wore his creation," stated a Bombay Times report.

Nick Arrived On A Ghodi

Nick arrived on a Ghodi as per the tradition and later joined his bride Priyanka on an elephant ride around the palace. At around 8:30 pm, the couple exchanged jaimalas which was followed by a dinner.

The After-Party Went On Till Wee Hours

The dinner was followed by an after-party which went on till the early hours of the morning before the duo, along with their families and guests, bid farewell to Jodhpur.