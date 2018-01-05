 »   »   » Here's When Akshay Kumar Will Start The Shooting Of Kesari

After Padman, Kesari is one of the most awaited projects of Akshay Kumar. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

And Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers named Havaldar Ishar Singh. Recently Akki revealed about the shooting dates of the movie.



In an interview to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar said, "I will start shooting for Kesari from 5th Jan. We will be continuously shooting for it after the release of Padman."



As per reports, the makers of Kesari have roped Lawrence Woodward (stunt coordinator of films like Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge) to choreograph the action sequences, for Kesari.



A source informed a leading daily, "Lawrence has already met the makers on his last visit to Mumbai and will be returning in December to start prep with Akshay. Kesari is heavy on action and Lawrence will be training the actor in sword-fighting besides rehearsing for other action sequences, which also includes hand-to-hand combat.''



''They start shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Wai, a town in Satara district where huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts, as well as a village, will be erected and then later at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh."



Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of Padman. Akshay in a recent interaction told the media, "Why just cut down on GST? I think women should have free access to sanitary napkins. This is their basic necessity. It is about menstrual hygiene and not luxury."



The Padman actor further added, "It is unfortunate and I am ashamed to say that 82 percent women in India have no access to sanitary pads and they are treated as if they are outsiders, and are made to sleep in the veranda."



"When you celebrate the fact that a girl has hit puberty, the girl, who is already going through a physical and hormonal change, will feel that something good has happened to her and she will be more confident and secured. I don't understand why we Indians think that we need to hide anything related to periods."



Padman is all set to hit the screens on 25th Jan.