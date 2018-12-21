English
Here's Why Sara Ali Khan's December Debut Is Special!

By
    One of the most promising debuts Bollywood has witnessed in the decade, Sara Ali Khan has taken the world by storm with her powerful impact in just one film. As the actress gears up for her next release in the same month, here's what makes Sara Ali Khan's launch one of the most unique ones in Bollywood.

    Touted as one of the finest debuts in the longest times, Sara Ali Khan has received appreciation for her refined acting skills, fluent dialogue delivery, and exceptional expressions.

    While getting the perfect launch is a dream of every debutante, Sara Ali Khan has been more than blessed to bag two films launching her in the same month.

    Sara Ali Khan who recently made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath will be now seen next in Rohit Shetty's Simmba which hits the screens next Friday.

    Portraying the role of a rooted, pahadi girl against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods in Kedarnath, her next will witness Sara Ali Khan in a completely different avatar.

    In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

    Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released songs Aankh Maarey and Tere Bin.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 19:45 [IST]
