 »   »   » Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Didn't Hide The News Of Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy!

Related Articles
- Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!
- WOW! Brothers Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Star In A Movie Together? Read Details
- Is Shahid Kapoor A Dominating Elder Brother? Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Truth!
- Shahid Kapoor & His Wife Mira Rajput Expecting Their Second Baby?
- Ishaan Khattar Rejected Many Bollywood Films As It Was Offered To Him Only Because Of Shahid Kapoor!
- Malavika Mohanan Admits Ishaan Khattar Steals Her Limelight; Brother Shahid Kapoor To Be Blamed
- If Misha Kapoor Ever MOCKS At Shahid Kapoor After Being 25-Year-Old, Here's What He Will Do!
- Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
- STRANGE LOVE! Mira Rajput Once Threw Hubby Shahid Kapoor Out Of Their House
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is On A Roll; Might Be Seen Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Woh Kaun Thi Remake
- STRANGE! Mira Rajput Gets IGNORED By Most Of Celebs In The Absence Of Shahid Kapoor At An Award Show
- REVEALED! Shahid Kapoor's 37th Birthday Celebrations Won't Be A Star-Studded Fare For This Reason
Actor Shahid Kapoor is elated that he is going to become a father for the second time, and says it was his and wife Mira Rajput's decision to break the news on Instagram. Shahid and Mira, who are already parents to 20-months-old Misha, shared a picture of their daughter alongside a caption, "Big sister," announcing they are expecting their second child.
"I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened," Shahid said at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Awards.
Shahid Dedicates His Award To Mira
Shahid, who bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his performance in Padmaavat, has dedicated the award to wife Mira Rajput.
Talking about the award he won on Saturday, Shahid said: "This is my first award for 'Padmaavat' this year, so I am really very happy and I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, Mira because she tolerated me for a year during this period and without her I wouldn't have been able to do this film. So I am very thankful to her."
Shahid Was All Praise For Brother Ishaan
The 37-year-old actor also expressed his happiness over the praise that younger brother Ishaan has been receiving for his debut film, "Beyond The Clouds". Shahid said Ishaan now needs to work harder with humility and grace.
"It's a great weekend. There's a lot of happiness within the family and Ishaan has given a spectacular performance."
Shahid Feels Ishaan Is Talented
"He is getting love from everywhere. He is very deserving of all the applause. He is a talented boy. Of course, he has just started. He has to work a lot, learn a lot and he has to work hard with humility. He has to put down his head and work," he added.
'Ishaan Is Fortunate To Be Getting Good Opportunities In The Beginning Of His Career'
"It is a huge opportunity to work with Majid Majidi in your first film. To work with Dharma Productions and Shashank (Khaitan) in your second ('Dhadak') is something that he should consider himself fortunate. He is working really hard and I am proud of him," he said.
As for his own upcoming films, Shahid is set to wrap up "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh of "Toilet Ek Prem Katha"-fame, and also stars Sharaddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.
"We have completed 70 per cent of the film. The rest of the shoot begins next week and it will finish in May," he said.
Inputs From PTI
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.