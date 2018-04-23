 »   »   » Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Didn't Hide The News Of Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy!

Shahid Dedicates His Award To Mira

Shahid, who bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his performance in Padmaavat, has dedicated the award to wife Mira Rajput.

Talking about the award he won on Saturday, Shahid said: "This is my first award for 'Padmaavat' this year, so I am really very happy and I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, Mira because she tolerated me for a year during this period and without her I wouldn't have been able to do this film. So I am very thankful to her."

Shahid Was All Praise For Brother Ishaan

The 37-year-old actor also expressed his happiness over the praise that younger brother Ishaan has been receiving for his debut film, "Beyond The Clouds". Shahid said Ishaan now needs to work harder with humility and grace.

"It's a great weekend. There's a lot of happiness within the family and Ishaan has given a spectacular performance."

Shahid Feels Ishaan Is Talented

"He is getting love from everywhere. He is very deserving of all the applause. He is a talented boy. Of course, he has just started. He has to work a lot, learn a lot and he has to work hard with humility. He has to put down his head and work," he added.

'Ishaan Is Fortunate To Be Getting Good Opportunities In The Beginning Of His Career'

"It is a huge opportunity to work with Majid Majidi in your first film. To work with Dharma Productions and Shashank (Khaitan) in your second ('Dhadak') is something that he should consider himself fortunate. He is working really hard and I am proud of him," he said.