 »   »   »  Hero No 1 Govinda’s Birthday Celebrations With Family: Pictures!

Govinda Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Actor Govinda visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of his birthday today with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. Govinda can be seen returning from the temple visit in this picture. He was surrounded by fans who were wishing him a very happy birthday and trying to take pictures with the star.

The Birthday Boy With His Family

Later in the evening, Govinda's family arranged a small party for him. Invited were just his family and a few of his closest friends. Govinda was wearing a white kurta - pyjama set with an orange Nehru jacket over it. Govinda's fashion choices reflect the bright and fun loving nature of the actor. Govinda's wife and daughter both were dressed in black and they looked beautiful. His wife Sunita Ahuja was wearing a black full length dress while their daughter Tina was looking gorgeous in a black peplum off - shoulder dress.

Govinda Feeds Cake To His Wife In A Tender Moment

Govinda cut a white and pink two tiered cake with rose icing decorations all over it. He is caught sharing a tender moment with his wife as he feeds her a piece of the birthday cake after he has cut it. His daughter Tina claps joyfully.

Hero No 1 Indeed!

Tina lovingly dusts something off of Govinda's chin as he beams at his guests. This beautiful moment between father and daughter symbolizes the way we feel about Govinda. We absolutely love him.