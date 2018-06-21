 »   »   »  Hey Salman Khan! Here's Why Sanjay Dutt Did Not Play His Older Self In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Related Articles
Recently Salman Khan left everyone shell-shocked with his comment on Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer. During the promotions of Race 3, the superstar while speaking to a group of journalists took a jibe at Ranbir and had said " For Sanju, I was thinking why is somebody else playing this bit? The last 8-10 years. You cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit." Apparently Salman and Ranbir share cold vibes owing to a common ex, Katrina Kaif. Salman's comment on Sanju trailer ended up becoming the talk of the town.
Recently when we caught up with Rajkumar Hirani and asked him if he too shares a similar sentiment like Salman, the filmmaker revealed that the thought had crossed his mind for one fleeting moment, but he swiftly scrapped the idea for this reason-
The Thought Of Casting Sanjay Dutt Did Cross Hirani's Mind
The 'Sanju' director told us, "The thought of Sanjay as his older self in the film's final portions had crossed my mind for a moment, but then I let it go as I felt it would be too abrupt and weird."
There Would Have Been A Disconnect
"For one, you are seeing Ranbir as Sanju throughout most of the film, and then suddenly, you see Sanjay playing his older self, which would have automatically disconnected the public's link with the film."
Sanju Would Have Looked Untrue If They Had Done This
Hirani added, "Also, it's not possible to play yourself in the biopic as people will not buy it and the film will look untrue."
Hirani Had Initially Thought Of Casting Sanjay Dutt As Sunil Dutt
"Another thought that had come to Abhijat and me was of casting Sanjay as Dutt saab, but we soon did away with that idea, too, as we felt that we'd be expecting too much of the audience to accept Sanjay as his dad, particularly in the scenes where Ranbir and him interact as father and son.
It Would Have Been Weird
"For instance, it would have looked absurd to see Sanjay as Sunil Dutt in the Munna Bhai portions when he has already played Munna Bhai," Hirani went on to explain us.
Ranbir Kapoor's Take On Salman's Comment
On the other hand, recently when Ranbir was asked to react on Salman's comment, he had said, "It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role. Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt."
Meanwhile, what's your take on this topic? Do you agree with Rajkumar Hirani's decision of not casting Sanjay Dutt in Sanju? Let us know your views in the comment box below.
