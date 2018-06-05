 »   »   »  Rani Mukerji's Hichki To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival

Rani Mukerji-starrer "Hichki" will be screened at the day one of the Shanghai Film Festival, starting June 16. The movie will be shown as part of The Belt and Road Week in China, according to a press release by production banner, Yash Raj Films.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, "Hichki" features Mukerji as an inspiring and self-motivated schoolteacher named Naina Mathur who suffers from Tourette syndrome.



Malhotra said it is a "huge honour and a big opportunity" for the team. "I am absolutely looking forward to presenting 'Hichki' at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival... I am very grateful that they have included our film. I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause 'Hichki' has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on screen, and I think 'Hichki' will take her to a whole new global audience," the filmmaker said.



The film, based Brad Cohen's autobiography "Front of the Class : How Tourette Syndrome Made Me theTeacher I Never Had", released on March 23.



On a related note, while promoting Hichki, when Rani Mukerji was asked how she sees herself after Hichki, she had told a leading daily, "I am really geared to do more films. I am in my best phase of life right now where I am so happy because of my daughter. Today, when Adira says, 'Oye Hichki', my heart melts."



"I never imagined that I get to hear this one day. When you are single, you always think that marriage will happen but it is never a reality, it is always a future and when that future had already happened, my marriage happened, I have a child and now my child is singing my song, it's a weird feeling. When my parents used to appreciate me, I was like okay but a child is a child. When I see her getting excited to see me on screen, it's a great feeling."