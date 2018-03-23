 »   »   » Hichki Live Audience Movie Review: Audience Give A Major Thumbs Up To Rani Mukerji

Related Articles
Rani Mukerji's much awaited film, Hichki, which is based on Brad Cohen's autobiography, Front of the Class : How Tourette Syndrome Made Me The Teacher I Never Had, has arrivedat the theatres and we're here to update you with the live audience review.
Hichki features Rani Mukerji as an inspiring and self-motivated school teacher named Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette syndrome. Rani's character in the film mirrors the real life story of Brad Cohen. The film is moreover a medium to create awareness among audience around Tourette Syndrome.
So, let's see, what response Rani's informative yet entertaining project is getting from the audience.
connectinguniverses @connectinguniv
"Guys do watch #Hichki this weekend with your kids and families..."there are no bad students...just bad teachers" #RaniMukerji delivers one of her best performances as #NainaMathur and the film made by Siddharth P Malhotra has a lot of heart." (sic)
Shashidhar Hiremath @imshashidhar
"Watch Naina Ma'am and the Notorious Class-9F, also Witness how the Hiccups turn as the Biggest Strength. Get Help to be Hichki-Free of Your Drawbacks from Today by My Only Favorite, RANI MUKERJI." (sic)
Ankit Mehta @Anki4uever
"#Hichki movie is based on teaching school students without violence & with loving way to treat them back No matter How they treats all another students or Teachers. Join in guys.." (sic)
MIT @smtmunjall
"@yrf So stoked to watch #Hichki this weekend; we had a classmate with Tourette syndrome and after seeing the trailer we apologized for making fun of her during school years, only if we had awareness like #Hichki #Tourettes #teamrani #teamhichki." (sic)
Sonali Mondal @itssonalimondal
"Just watched #hitchki...A beautiful and touching film..superb performance by#ranimukherji...u were the heart and soul of the movie..luv the kids performances as well..great watch! #hichki review." (sic)
Ubaid Aijaz @UbaidAijaz4
"#hichki movie completely justify the role of a teacher in student's life. #ranimukherji made it look real and lucid." (sic)
Sidhu @sidhuwrites
"#hichki: At times, the feeling does arise that the film is trying to be too simple, and could have tried something out-of-the-box with it's screenplay, given the fact that it's protagonist keeps saying that she's different." (sic)
Maimuna Al-Kitani @coolXD4ever
"#hichki : Amazing film about equality no matter what... #ranimukerji Killed the film with her student. A MUST WATCH 9.5/10" (sic)
Saniya DAN Dhawan @saaniisweet
"#hichki Is a good, simple and heart warming film with a great message and great performances ❤️ Go watch it ? RANI IS LOVE! @HichkiTheFilm @yrf.
Wish i had a Teacher like Naina Mathur during school, such a beautiful and inspiring character! She still taught me some things though ? ❤️ Loved her!#hichki @HichkiTheFilm @yrf." (sic)
Harshil @RjHarshil
"School ke Bahar Zindagi Jab Imtihaan Leti hai tab Subject wise Nahi Leti. - Hichaki At interval film looks promising with tight editing and Direction and Rani Mukherji is Fabulous." (sic)
Going by the live review, one can easily assume that audience are loving the film and Hichki worked as a gush of fresh air to them!