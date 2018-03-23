 »   »   » Hichki Live Audience Movie Review: Audience Give A Major Thumbs Up To Rani Mukerji

connectinguniverses‏ @connectinguniv

"Guys do watch #Hichki this weekend with your kids and families..."there are no bad students...just bad teachers" #RaniMukerji delivers one of her best performances as #NainaMathur and the film made by Siddharth P Malhotra has a lot of heart." (sic)







Shashidhar Hiremath‏ @imshashidhar

"Watch Naina Ma'am and the Notorious Class-9F, also Witness how the Hiccups turn as the Biggest Strength. Get Help to be Hichki-Free of Your Drawbacks from Today by My Only Favorite, RANI MUKERJI." (sic)



Ankit Mehta‏ @Anki4uever

"#Hichki movie is based on teaching school students without violence & with loving way to treat them back No matter How they treats all another students or Teachers. Join in guys.." (sic)



MIT‏ @smtmunjall

"@yrf So stoked to watch #Hichki this weekend; we had a classmate with Tourette syndrome and after seeing the trailer we apologized for making fun of her during school years, only if we had awareness like #Hichki #Tourettes #teamrani #teamhichki." (sic)



Sonali Mondal @itssonalimondal

"Just watched #hitchki...A beautiful and touching film..superb performance by#ranimukherji...u were the heart and soul of the movie..luv the kids performances as well..great watch! #hichki review." (sic)



Ubaid Aijaz @UbaidAijaz4

"#hichki movie completely justify the role of a teacher in student's life. #ranimukherji made it look real and lucid." (sic)



Sidhu @sidhuwrites

"#hichki: At times, the feeling does arise that the film is trying to be too simple, and could have tried something out-of-the-box with it's screenplay, given the fact that it's protagonist keeps saying that she's different." (sic)



Maimuna Al-Kitani @coolXD4ever

"#hichki : Amazing film about equality no matter what... #ranimukerji Killed the film with her student. A MUST WATCH 9.5/10" (sic)



Saniya DAN Dhawan @saaniisweet

"#hichki Is a good, simple and heart warming film with a great message and great performances ❤️ Go watch it ? RANI IS LOVE! @HichkiTheFilm @yrf.



Wish i had a Teacher like Naina Mathur during school, such a beautiful and inspiring character! She still taught me some things though ? ❤️ Loved her!#hichki @HichkiTheFilm @yrf." (sic)







Harshil‏ @RjHarshil

"School ke Bahar Zindagi Jab Imtihaan Leti hai tab Subject wise Nahi Leti. - Hichaki At interval film looks promising with tight editing and Direction and Rani Mukherji is Fabulous." (sic)

