 »   »   »  High Heels To Be Blamed! Kajol's 'Oops' Moment, Loses Balance & Falls Down In Public At A Mall

You are walking. Suddenly you lose your balance and tumble down. Haven't most of us faced this moment in our lives? Something similar happened with Kajol recently. The actress found herself in an embarassing situation when she tripped and fell mid-way in a shopping mall. The actress got saved from suffering grave injuries; all thanks to her bodyguard who came to her rescue. Kajol was surrounded by a crowd of people, her personal staff and security when she suddenly happened to lose her grip while walking and slipped.

This video of Kajol which captured her fall is going viral on the internet. We bet you will be shell-shocked after watching it-

Kajol Looked Stunning As Usual Kajol who voiced the character of Helen Parr as Elastigirl in Incredibles 2, recently was at Phoenix Marketcity to attend an event for Health & Glow store. The actress looked pretty in a white knee-length dress and a neat ponytail. But Something Shocking Happened Next! There was a huge mob waiting for her and she was surrounded by her bodyguards. As soon as she came near the elevator, Kajol suddenly lost her balance and tumbled down. Saved In Nick Of Time Thankfully, her security personnnel who was next to her picked her up back on her feet and Kajol was saved from suffering nasty injuries. Kajol Is Prone To Mishaps This isn't the first time something like this has happened. During the promotions of Dilwale, Kajol was saved from an embarrassing fall by her co-star Varun Dhawan. The actress was about to tumble on the stage as soon as SRK made his entry, but Varun caught hold of her in nick of time.

While Kajol didn't hurt herself badly this time, she surely needs to be careful to prevent such embarassing situations. Check out the video here-

On the work front, Kajol recently lent her voice to Helen Parr aka Elastigirl in the Hindi version of 'Incredibles 2'.

Speaking about it, the actress had said, "I would love to do a Hollywood film. There is no particular genre in mind, and it depends whether the script appeals to me or not. I would ask the same questions that I would ask for a Hindi film before picking the project. They (Yug and Nysa) were the most excited ones especially when I told them that we will be the first ones to watch the film. It was like a big thing. The popularity of superheroes has increased over time owing to the fact that it is digital age. There is so much flow of information. Everybody has access to the entire international fraternity which they didn't have earlier. Therefore, they are more familiar with language, the way people are and all these Hollywood films don't feel alien as they used to."