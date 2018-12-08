 »   »   »  Hillary Clinton Poses With Nita & Mukesh Ambani Ahead Of Isha Ambani’s Wedding Festivities

Another royal wedding is on its way as the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani is all set to tie knot to Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. Currently, the entire family is in Udaipur for pre-wedding festivities and most of the B-town celebs have arrived at the venue and boy it is going to be a star-studded affair. Among others, former US first lady Hillary Clinton has also arrived at the do and we're here with her picture with the Ambanis. She can be seen striking a pose with Nita and Akash Ambani. Have a look..

Meanwhile, both families have already started a special four-day 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, a majority with special abilities, in Udaipur. Reportedly, they be served food three times daily till December 10.

For the uninitiated, many celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have already arrived in Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Sad News For Fans Who're Waiting For Celebs' Pics From Isha's Wedding

Apart from these celebs, Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted at Udaipur airport with his lovely wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

It was earlier reported that Shahrukh Khan is also expected to join the Ambanis in Udaipur and will be performing at Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony.