 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Himesh Reshammiya Marries Sonia Kapoor In An Intimate Ceremony

It's raining weddings in tinsel town as singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot to the love of his life Sonia Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Bubble. The couple invited only a few important people from their family and friends circle, and the wedding ceremony was held at Himesh Reshammiya's luxurious apartment terrace.

As per a report from Bollywood Bubble, the mehendi ceremony took place two days ago at their residence on May 9, 2018 and that too was an intimate affair. The wedding reception will take place tonight and the location is not known yet. Both Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor were in a live-in relationship and finally the couple are now officially hitched.

Himesh Reshammiya was previously married to Komal Reshammiya and the couples marriage came to a screeching halt after 22 years as they filed for a divorce. Himesh and Komal were blessed with a son as well. The reason for their divorce back then was Sonai Kapoor itself as reports stated that they had known each other for over 10 years. The painful divorce proceedure had left his ex-wife Komal Reshammiya devastated.

However, it all comes to an end now, as Himesh Reshammiya has settled down with Sonia Kapoor and we wish the couple a happy married life! So Bollywood saw three weddings in the span of a week from Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja to Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi and now Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor.

