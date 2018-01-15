 »   »   » Hinting At Her Affair With Hrithik Roshan! Kangana Ranaut Says Her Love Story Was In Every Newspaper

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her personal life and has never shield away from making any controversial statements.
After her much talked about 'patch-up' with Karan Johar on the latter's television, the actress didn't refrain from taking a dig at her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. When Kangana was asked about her marriage plans on Karan Johar- Rohit Shetty's reality show, here's what she ended up saying...
No Wedding Bells Ringing Yet
The actress quipped, "I don't know why our society wants women to marry by the age of 30. It is very unfortunate. I am not getting married anytime soon and I am not even 30."
'Ouch' Tales
Kangana even hinted at her controversial affair with Hrithik Roshan in a tongue-and-cheek manner and commented, "Mere ishq ke kisse toh saare newspapers mein likhe gaye hain."
She Had Even Penned A Poem For Hrithik When She Was Dating Him
In fact, she even recited a poem that she had penned down when she was in love. She was quoted as saying, "Ishq ki aankhon mein khuda dekha hai humne, na woh roshni thi na andhera, na jaane kaunsa manzar dekha hai humne."
Kangana Didn't Spare KJo With Her Digs
When the duo played the 'How well do you know each other?" game during the shoot, Kangana was asked what Karan serves his guests on the TV show and the actress take a sly dig at him by saying, "Zehar pilata hai mujhse pooch (serves poison to his guests, ask me)."
For The Uninitiated
Kangana had a public fall-out with Karan on his show when she called him a 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Speaking about Hrithik, the actress has referred to him as a 'silly ex' in one of her interviews. Legals notices were slapped by both the parties followed by explosive interviews on television.