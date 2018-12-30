 »   »   »  Hrithik Roshan Returns From Family London Vacay; Sonakshi Sinha’s Military Airport Look

Hrithik Was Vacationing In The French Alps With Family

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were snapped at the airport with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, returning from their family vacation at London. Hrithik looked handsome in a black turtleneck and a black jacket over it. Although Hrithik and Sussanne are divorced, they share a solid friendship. Hrithik had recently called Sussanne his ‘closest friend'. On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next on Vikas Bahl's Super 30, a movie based on the life of mathematician, Anand Kumar.

Sussanne's 'Eat, Ski, Love' Family Vacay

Sussanne Khan, and her kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, had been enjoying a December vacation in the snow-capped mountains of the French Alps. Sussanne can be seen sporting a winter casual look in a t-shirt, jeans and boots. While on vacation, she had taken to Instagram to post pictures with caption reading ‘eat, ski, love'.

Sona's Military Airport Look

Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted at the airport today. Sonakshi was rocking a military style look with a black crop top, military three-fourths, and a long black cardigan over it.

Kalank Is When We Will See Sona Next On The Big Screen

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen on the big screen in Mudassar Aziz's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. She is currently filming for Karan Johar's next big production, the multi-starrer Kalank. Kalank will also star Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It is scheduled for release on April 19th, 2019. Sonakshi is also working on the Akshay Kumar starrer, Mission Mangal.