 »   »   » Homi Adajania To Direct Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Hindi Medium' Sequel

Homi Adajania has been roped in to direct the sequel of Irrfan Khan-starrer "Hindi Medium" and the filmmaker says the upcoming movie will be "amusing yet emotional".

Dinesh Vijans Maddock films is producing the project and Irrfan is set to return as the lead.



"I ambled into Dinoos (Dinesh Vijan) room and he was sitting down to a narration. I had enjoyed the first one (Hindi Medium) and the way these writers have taken the narrative forward is very clever."



"So yeah, I pretty much gatecrashed the narration and it was so engaging and hilarious that I told him I'd be happy to direct it if he had no director attached to the project. It's been a while since I've found any material so amusing yet emotional," Adajania said in a statement.



Vijjan and Adajania have previously worked together on 2006 film "Being Cyrus" and "Cocktail" starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.



"Homi doesn't make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn't bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no brainer. I guess from Maddock's stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for 'Hindi Medium 2' and that's exactly (why) I have signed him on," the producer said.



Directed by Saket Chaudhary, "Hindi Medium", which released last year, also featured Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal.



Credits - PTI

