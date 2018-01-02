 »   »   » HOT MAMA! Kareena Kapoor Khan Dons A Cut-Out Swimsuit & We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

When it comes to setting new trends, Kareena Kapoor Khan's name tops the list. Right from flaunting her baby bump on the ramp to her shedding those extra pounds and looking gorgeous AF.

The yummy mummy recently shot for the cover of a leading fashion magazine



The stunning diva is seen here flaunting her sexy bod in a cut-out swimsuit by Nidhi Munim.

How Can Someone Look So Stunning All The Time? This picture is definitely raising the heat and Bebo is to be blamed for that.

Kareena Reveals Her Secret When asked how she got back in shape after Taimur's birth, the gorgeous actress said, "I've never been fat, but I'm a Punjabi girl-I like my food. I ate well when I was pregnant-sometimes too well. I'd put away six parathas, and eat white butter. But I avoided all processed foods and kept myself super active. Two months after Taimur was born, I started working out, first with light workouts, then to cardio, yoga and Pilates a few times a week."

No More Size Zero, Please! Kareena was quoted as saying to Vogue, "I don't know how the size-zero thing started-but I was only 27 and I wanted to do it for a role."

We Second That! "It looked amazing, but that was then. I've been in the business for a long time since, and I'm more mature-now, it's about being fit. I'm definitely comfortable in my skin right now," quipped the actress.

She Spills The Beans About Her Upcoming Film Veere Di Wedding Bebo had earlier told a daily, "I'm possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It's the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It's the right time to do this kind of film."



Well Kareena, we just can't wait to see you back on the silver screen with a charming act!