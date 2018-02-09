 »   »   » HOTNESS ON BEACH! Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez To ROMANCE LIKE THIS In Race 3

Getting Beachy

The makers are all set to treat the audience with a beach song in Pattaya, Bangkok. The star cast Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will be heading to the international destination for the upcoming schedule of the film, while Anil Kapoor will join the team for the UAE schedule in March.



Salman & Jacqueline To Set The Screens On Fire

The sizzling number scheduled to shoot on the beaches of Pattaya will be at par with the hot numbers 'Jumme Ki Raat' and 'Hangover' from Kick. Director Remo D'Souza will be choreographing the song during a 20-day schedule, which will also include action sequences.



Love Is In The Air

Confirming the details of the song, Producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Yes, Salman and Jacqueline will be shooting a romantic number during the Bangkok schedule. We have shortlisted two songs and are yet to decide which one we will finally go with".



What's Up With Daisy Shah?

The actress recently fractured her foot while shooting recently will be accompanying the team. Her scenes will be shot in a way to conceal the injury.



There's Some Pole Dancing Too!

Impressed by Jacqueline's pole dancing skills, the makers of Race 3 have also included a pole dance sequence in the film. Remo was earlier quoted as saying, "Jacqueline is a very hard working girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills hence we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level."









