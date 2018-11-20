English
 »   »   »  Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar & Co. Pose For A Happy Picture After Wrapping The Film's Shooting

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar & Co. Pose For A Happy Picture After Wrapping The Film's Shooting

By
    After intriguing the audience with the interesting schedules in London, Rajasthan and Mumbai, the team of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 4' has wrapped the film shoot. The cast and crew of the film came together for a happy picture after the wrap and it's picture perfect!

    Announcing the wrap of the film with a picture, Akshay Kumar shared on social media,"While we have called it a 'wrap' for #Housefull4, fun never ends..See you all in 2019! Director Farhad Samji too shared the picture and captioned it as, "The final schedule for #Housefull4 is over! Lifetime of an experience. Inshallah #Housefull4 will SCORE, ROAR and machao SHOR..."

    housefull

    In the picture while Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are dressed in casual outfits, the rest of the cast- Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Rana Daggubati are seen donning ethnic outfits. Going by the looks of this click, it seems the team probably shot a wedding sequence or a song.

    Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter handle to share one more picture from the sets of Housefull 4-

    The film was earlier helmed by Sajid Khan who had to step down as director post #MeToo allegations against him. He was replaced by Farhad Samji who had earlier co-directed Housefull 3 and Entertainment.

    Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, Housefull 4 follows a non-linear narrative and all the flashback sequences have been shot in Rajasthan. A lavishly mounted set was built in Mumbai for the finale.

    Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the family entertainer is slated to release around Diwali, 2019.

