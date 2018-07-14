 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshkumh Have Fun While Shooting For Housefull 4 In London! Pics

The starcast of Housefull 4, Akahsy Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are currently in London shooting for their upcoming comedy franchise and film-maker Farah Khan, shared a few pictures from the sets of the movie in London and it looks like the starcast is having one helluva time shooting in the city. Also, the recent picture from Farah Khan shows the lovely leading ladies kriti and others and captioned it as,

"With the lovely ladies of #Housefull4 .. who really DO get along.. coz heroines fighting is sooooo passe.. @kritisanon @PoojaHegdeSays @kritikharbanda5 .. " Farah Khan took a dig at people who claim that heroines don't get along and looking at the picture, it surely looks like they do get along and took on those who don't believe it, head on! Check out the pictures from the sets of Housefull 4 below...

