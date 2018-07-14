 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshkumh Have Fun While Shooting For Housefull 4 In London! Pics

Related Articles
The starcast of Housefull 4, Akahsy Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are currently in London shooting for their upcoming comedy franchise and film-maker Farah Khan, shared a few pictures from the sets of the movie in London and it looks like the starcast is having one helluva time shooting in the city. Also, the recent picture from Farah Khan shows the lovely leading ladies kriti and others and captioned it as,
"With the lovely ladies of #Housefull4 .. who really DO get along.. coz heroines fighting is sooooo passe.. @kritisanon @PoojaHegdeSays @kritikharbanda5 .. " Farah Khan took a dig at people who claim that heroines don't get along and looking at the picture, it surely looks like they do get along and took on those who don't believe it, head on! Check out the pictures from the sets of Housefull 4 below...
The Lovely Ladies Of Housefull 4
The leading ladies of Housefull 4 look so gorgeous and pretty in this one. Kriti Sanon looks out of this world and so do Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The ladies were busy shooting for a song in London.
Handsome Men Of Housefull 4
Farah Khan shared this picture on her Twitter handle and called Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol "Handsome men". She tweeted, "Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a "may i say "Super Hit song for #Housefull4."
Boys Just Wanna Have Fun
What a stellar picture of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol in one frame. With a touch of the London Bridge in the background, this image is a sure shot winner!
Housefull 4 Grand Release
Housefull 4 is scheduled to hit the theatres during Diwali 2019. We're sure that just like the previous three installments of the movie, the upcoming franchise would be a blockbuster hit as well.