 Housefull 4 Shooting Begins! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Bobby Deol Promise Crazy Times Ahead

Housefull 4 Shooting Begins! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Bobby Deol Promise Crazy Times Ahead

    Make way for the crazy boys! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are back with the 'Housefull' franchise to tickle your funny bone and this time, Bobby Deol is joining them too. Sajid Khan's much awaited Housefull 4 hit the shooting floors yesterday and the team shared few pictures from the first day shoot and we can say that they had a ball there.

    Housefull 4 marks the return of Sajid Khan's directorial return to this comic-caper franchise. He had previously helmed Housefull and Housefull 2. The third installment was directed by Sajid-Farhad after Sajid Khan's fall-out with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. However they patched up later and Khan is back to calling shots for Housefull 4. Coming back to the fun on the sets-

    Four Times The Fun

    Akshay tweeted this picture and captioned it as, "It's time to be a Silver Fox, break Bobby Deol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy Riteish Deshmukh! Because the boyz are back with four times the fun."With "four times the fun", Bobby tweeted out a warning of sorts for those looking forward to the film with "Do I foresee crazy times ahead? Yes!!! It's time for Housefull 4." To which Riteish replied, "Let's do this."

    Make Way For Love As Well

    Apart from this trio, Housefull 4 also stars Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon as their leading ladies.

    Kriti Sanon Is Privileged To Be A Part Of Housefull 4

    A Mid-Day report had earlier quoted her as saying, "Being a part of Housefull is a privilege. Every time I have met Sajid, he tells me, 'Kriti, you are going to have a blast on the set.' I'm looking forward to working with Akshay sir."

    Housefull 4 Revolves Around The Theme Of Reincarnation

    The multi-starrer is set in two eras and will be mounted on a huge budget. A little birdie informed us that the budget of the flick is around Rs. 180 crores.

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar Right Away

    Housefull 4 is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on Diwali 2019. Speaking about this film, Akshay had previously said, "It's been a while since I have done a full-on comedy film. It's a genre that I really enjoy working in. I am looking forward to that film. Housefull 4 is going to be like a three-month vacation. For me, it's like a reunion of old friends."

