 »   »   »  Housefull 4: This Leaked Photo Of 'Warrior' Akshay Kumar's Bald Look Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

Akshay Kumar COPIES Ranveer Singh in Housefull 4; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Of late, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 attracted a lot of controversy after actor Nana Patekar and the film's director Sajid Khan were levelled with sexual harassment allegations. Soon, Sajid stepped down from the director's chair and Nana too exited the project citing 'convenience for the team'. Amidst all this, a leaked image of Akshay Kumar from the film has made its way on the internet.

The said still has Akshay sporting a bald head with a handlebar moustache and wearing a historical attire. Considering Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation, this could perhaps be one of Akki's look from the film. Well, we must say that you just can't miss his uncanny resemblance to Ranveer Singh's Bajirao. What do you think folks?



Reports suggest that Akshay plays a double role in the film. While one of the characters would be based in present time, the other would be set in the Baahubali era. A source had earlier revealed to a leading daily, "The makers of the film feel that the Jaisalmer setting completely lends itself to the track of the principal characters in their earlier lifetime. The past life portion will have a series of funny war scenes and is being designed as a comedy version of Baahubali."



We also hear that the VFX for Housefull 4 will be something which has never been seen before here and a huge budget is allocated for the same.



Speaking about Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar had earlier said, "For me, it's like a reunion of old friends. It's been a while since I've done a full-on comedy film." The superstar will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.



After Sajid Khan stepped down in the wake of the #MeToo allegations against him, the film will now be helmed by Farhad Samji. He had previously directed Housefull 3 with his brother, Sajid Samji.



Meanwhile, after Nana Patekar's exit from the film, speculations are rife that either Anil Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt would step into his shoes. However, we are yet to hear an official announcement from the makers yet.



ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Exit From Housefull 4: Glad That Akshay Put His Foot Down!

