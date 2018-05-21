 »   »   » How A 'Worried' Saif Ali Khan Helped Sara Ali Khan In Bagging Rohit Shetty- Karan Johar's Simmba!

Saif Ali Khan Was Worried About His Daughter Sara's Debut

Recently while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed, " "I've been keeping track of it and, of course, it bothered me because I wanted things to go smoothly with her. But I'm very happy that she now has a good film with Karan Johar."



He Got Her In Touch With Karan Johar

Saif further added, "I was quite involved with her getting on board with Karan but after that, I can afford again to take a backseat. I'm here if she needs me."



Meanwhile,

Director Rohit Shetty had earlier said, "Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she'd be perfect for Simmba. She'll match Ranveer's craziness because her character in the film is such".



Sara Is Made For Masala Films

Rohit had also said, "When I met Sara for the first time, I realized she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films."



Saif's Advice To Sara

In an earlier interview speaking about Sara's entry in films, Saif had said, "I'm happy Sara is doing something she is passionate about. The only thing I have told her is to stay true to her job as an artist. But Kareena [Kapoor Khan] pointed out that I started taking interest in my work only recently and found my way. I hope she too finds her way."



Sara Always Wanted To Be An Actress

"Who's to blame, it's in her genes. I remember on the first world tour we were on together, I spotted her peeking through the curtains backstage to watch the actors dancing on stage, mesmerised. That's when she decided this is what she wanted to do," Saif was earlier quoted as saying.



Saif On His Equation With Sara

While speaking to TOI, Saif had said, " Sara is one of my most favourite people, I love her. I know everyone will say that about their children, but I admire the way she is. I wasn't involved in the selection of her first film. Having seen what I have signed recently, she probably thought that she'd rather ask somebody else. I don't think she is interested in my opinion. On a serious note, Sara knows what she is doing, and we would hate to have one of those set-ups where papa is reading scripts for her, I can't even picture it."

