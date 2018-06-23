 »   »   »  The Kindest Superstar Ever! How Shahrukh Khan Helped Irrfan Khan Will Make You Respect Him Even More

Entire B-town was left heartbroken when Irrfan Khan made it official that he has been suffering from Neuroendocrine cancer. You must be aware that the actor is currently in London for his treatment and by God's grace, he is responding positively to his treatment and will be soon back in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Shahrukh Khan, who shares a warm equation with Irrfan, went to meet him before he left for London. The superstar spent almost two hours with Irrfan and before leaving he surprised Irrfan by giving him the keys to his London bungalow.

Apparently, when Shahrukh Khan came to know that Irrfan will be in London for his treatment, he made sure that Irrfan & his family feel comfortable in the foreign country. SRK's kind gesture had Irrfan all overwhelmed .

Recently, Irrfan recently opened up about his illness to The Times of India. He said, "The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable.

That was my INTENTION. AND THEN PAIN HIT. As if all this while, you were just getting to know pain, and now you know his nature and his intensity. Nothing was working; NO consolation, no motivation. The entire cosmos becomes one at that moment - just PAIN, and pain felt more enormous than GOD.

Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don't even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE. One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head.

It's germinating - sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot. I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity.

A realisation that the cork doesn't need to control the current. That you are being gently rocked in the cradle of nature," added Irrfan.