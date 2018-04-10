 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty's Interesting Story! Here’s How The Actress Got The Role In Shahrukh Khan's Baazigar

Somebody Noticed Me

''After getting a portfolio done and sending pictures to different agencies, I was offered a film. Voh toh bani nahi, but somebody in that agency noticed me, and told the producers of Baazigar, and the rest is history."

My Struggle Started Mid-way Towards My Career

"Back in the day, when somebody had a hit film, everybody would love to cast that one person only. I didn't have to struggle to land films. It actually started mid-way towards my career.''

We Were Just Glamorous Dolls

''People started typecasting me in just glamorous roles. At that point, we were just like glamour dolls in movies, we were dedicated to doing that. After this, there was a lull in my career, but then Dhadkan (2000) happened, and my career revived. I have seen it all - the highs and the lows. But I never gave up."

Why She Took A Break From Bollywood?

"I was busy with a host of stuff. I recently released my book, Diary of a Domestic Diva. I am also a wife and mother, which is a full-time job! My last appearance was in 2014 (Dishkiyaaoon), but I took the break was out of choice. I delivered my son Viaan in 2012, and I believe that the first five years were really important for him. If I wanted to work in films during that time, I would have to give at least 40-60 days for a film, which I didn't want to."

I Miss Bollywood

"I miss it (acting in films). I did television, so I am still there in people's minds. I had to work just one-two days there, I could give the rest of my time to my son. When you have a successful film, you don't have to go through any struggle (as) you become a star overnight. (But) it must be hard for those people who are trying to make it, I am sure.''