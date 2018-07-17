English
Janhvi Kapoor Revealed The First Reaction Of Sridevi When She Decided To Be An Actress!

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018 and there are huge expectations on the movie. Janhvi Kapoor gets the extra baggage of carrying her mother Sridevi's legacy forward, and also kick-start her career through this. We all know that Sridevi didn't want her daughter Janhvi to become an actress at first, but later changed her mind when her daughter was persistent, as she believed that the time has finally come, and understood Janhvi is serious about it.

    During a recent interview with the Indian Express, Janhvi Kapoor was asked how her mother reacted when she told her that she wanted to become an actress. Janhvi, smiled and said that there was a lot of 'Aiyyo' in the house, but she eventually agreed to it. "There were a lot of sounds. There was a lot of 'Aiyyo!', but I think she knew that the bug had bitten this poor girl."

    My Mother Wanted Me To Be A Doctor Instead!

    "When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don't know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don't have the intellect to become a doctor.'"

    When Asked How Her Father Reacted When She Decided To Be An Actress

    "He was very chilled out. He is like a typical Kapoor. He was very supportive. He eased mom into the idea of it."

    My Father Actually Was Excited!

    "He was excited that I chose to prove myself or do something with my life. Mom was like, ‘I have worked this hard because I wanted my children to have it easy, so that they have a relaxed life.' But I think I wanted a fulfilling one. That meant much more to me. I don't think I would have been a satisfied person had I just lived off whatever my parents gave me."

    My Parents Have Worked Very Hard!

    "I think my parents have worked very hard to get where they are, but I think people often underestimate how hard it can be to be a producer or actor especially in their times. This is not a 9-5 job. It's a lifestyle to be in this profession," she summed it up to the Indian Express.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
