 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Revealed The First Reaction Of Sridevi When She Decided To Be An Actress!

My Mother Wanted Me To Be A Doctor Instead!

"When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don't know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don't have the intellect to become a doctor.'"



When Asked How Her Father Reacted When She Decided To Be An Actress

"He was very chilled out. He is like a typical Kapoor. He was very supportive. He eased mom into the idea of it."



My Father Actually Was Excited!

"He was excited that I chose to prove myself or do something with my life. Mom was like, ‘I have worked this hard because I wanted my children to have it easy, so that they have a relaxed life.' But I think I wanted a fulfilling one. That meant much more to me. I don't think I would have been a satisfied person had I just lived off whatever my parents gave me."



My Parents Have Worked Very Hard!

"I think my parents have worked very hard to get where they are, but I think people often underestimate how hard it can be to be a producer or actor especially in their times. This is not a 9-5 job. It's a lifestyle to be in this profession," she summed it up to the Indian Express.

