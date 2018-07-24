English
 »   »   »  Here's How Tiger Shroff Beats All Of His Contemporaries!

Here's How Tiger Shroff Beats All Of His Contemporaries!

    Bollywood's young gun Tiger Shroff surprised the critics and audience alike with the astounding success of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi and Baaghi 2. The actor who had begun his career with Heropanti back in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon, has gone ahead to bag the highest grossing film in comparison with his various other contemporaries.

    Tiger Shroff's contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have done lot more films than the actor, but the box office collections of the Baaghi 2 star is much bigger and better than the highest films of the other two actors. While Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 garnered Rs 161 Crore overall at the box office, Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 had collected Rs 132 Crore and Arjun Kapoor's 2 States had done Rs 101 Crore at the box office.

    Tiger Shroff

    As per the latest Ormax report, Tiger Shroff bagged the 5th place after Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as a bankable actor. Challenging the norms of the industry, the five films old Tiger Shroff shattered major records at the box office with his power-packed performance and enigmatic fan base across the nation.

    The actor who is the youngest amongst his contemporaries has been making the maximum impact by entertaining the audience across different age segments and boundaries. Tiger Shroff has emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor amongst the lot to clock the fastest century as well.

    On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. He will also star with Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' upcoming project and will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3. The future looks bright for Tiger Shroff and he's raring to go.

