 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Is One Doting Son & Brother, Buys Benarasi Saris For His Mother And Sister!

Hrithik Roshan has bought two Benarasi saris one for his mother Pinky Roshan and one for his sister, Sunaina during his first visit to the city. Varanasi one of the most sacred places in India and is known for several reasons. One of which is it's popular authentic Banarasi sarees.

After learning about the Saris, Hrithik decided to pick up two sarees, one for his mother and one for his sister. The actor is very well aware of their choices and preferences and he personally picked up the designs and different colors which both of them love.

Hrithik Roshan was extremely happy to have bought the sarees for both the ladies as he is extremely close to both of them. Hrithik thought that it would be a perfect gift that he could have picked up for his mom and sister from Varanasi.

Hrithik's mom and sister were very happy and touched with this gesture of him. Despite having a busy work schedule, Hrithik took time out and surprised them with Benarasi saris.

Hrithik Roshan got the chance to visit Varanasi for the very first time through the shoot of his film Super 30. This also marked to be the first schedule of the film which the makers had planned.

Hrithik's look in Super 30 has been a major point of conversation amongst his fans and audiences. The film is an Indian biographical drama directed by Vikas Bahl based on the life of the mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30.

On a related note, when Anand Kumar was asked to comment on Hrithik Roshan's first look, he said, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look."

"I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny."

