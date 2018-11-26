 »   »   »  Hrithik Roshan Calls Ex-Wife Sussanne His 'Closest Friend', Pens A Heart-Warming Post For Her!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have called their marriage 'quits', but that doesn't stop them from chilling out together, going out on dinner dates with their kids, enjoying family vacations or being a pillar of strength for each other during rough times.
The 'Super 30' actor recently posted a bunch of pictures from a holiday he took with Sussanne and their sons Hrehaan, 12, and Hridhaan, 10. What won her hearts of the netizens is the heart-warming post which accompanied these pictures. In the first photo, Sussanne can be seen taking photos of Hrithik and their sons by the sea.
Sussanne Does Some Lens Magic By The Sea
Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself."
A Close-Up Shot
He further wrote, "It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.Here's to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance."
Amidst Rumours Of A Reconciliation
Sussanne's father Sanjay Khan recently said in an interview, "I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they're still very good friends. And the children don't feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working."
He further said, "They holiday together; they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff. When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So... umm.... I still hope they get back together ... That's it!"
For The Uninitiated
After dating for four years, Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000. The couple separated ways and were granted divorce in 2014.
Speaking about films, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Super 30' where he plays mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' fame.
