 »   »   »  Hrithik Roshan Calls Ex-Wife Sussanne His 'Closest Friend', Pens A Heart-Warming Post For Her!

Sussanne Does Some Lens Magic By The Sea

Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself."

A Close-Up Shot

He further wrote, "It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.Here's to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance."

Amidst Rumours Of A Reconciliation

Sussanne's father Sanjay Khan recently said in an interview, "I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they're still very good friends. And the children don't feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working."

He further said, "They holiday together; they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff. When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So... umm.... I still hope they get back together ... That's it!"

For The Uninitiated

After dating for four years, Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000. The couple separated ways and were granted divorce in 2014.