 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Chooses To Be Close To Reality Through His Work; Here's Why We Say So!

Hrithik's All Game For Another True Story

Hrithik has recently posted a video on his Instagram page and captioned it by writing,"Reality seems to be increasingly playing a role in things that we entertainers do. I am currently shooting for a film that is a bio pic and here is an ad that tells another true story. Proud to share your story with the world @arjunvajpai".



More Details

The video is a tribute to Arjun Vajpai, the youngest mountaineer for climbing 5 mountains ranging more than 8000 meters. The actor is seen bringing

the life of mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in the video for an ad campaign.



It seems reality seems to be increasingly playing a role in things that Hrithik does, be it Super 30 or this ad campaign.











A Nervous Student

While Hrithik is all set to play a teacher in his upcoming film, the actor recently wished good luck to the students for their ongoing board exams and spoke about how he used to get nervous for exams as a student.



He tweeted, " Good luck to all students appearing for d CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that d board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I cant forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm n don't sacrifice sleep! Sending u POWER!".











Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction

Coming back to Super 30, the film's director Vikas Bahl was earlier quoted as saying, " Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction. Anand sir's life story is the most beautiful and shocking example of it. His mission to share his knowledge and educate children to get them and their families out of poverty is unprecedented. Fighting circumstances, lack of resources and the system that only wanted to pull him down, he is the true hero of today's India. I'm excited to take his story to the world."



Hrithik In A New Avatar

A few weeks ago, the actor was snapped selling papads on the streets of Jaipur for a scene during the shooting schedule of Super 30. He looked unrecognizable with undone beard and shabby clothes, topped with a gamcha.

