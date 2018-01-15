 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan DECLARED 'The Most Handsome Actor In The World', Salman Khan Ranked 5th On The List

Looks like Hrithik Roshan's Greek God looks and charms is just too hard to resist for everyone! Here's some great news for all his fans!

The actor has been declared the 'most handsome actor in the world' by a list made by a website worldstopmost.com.



The list included names which are given below...



1. Hrithik Roshan

2. Robert Pattinson

3. Godfrey Gao

4. Chris Evans

5. Salman Khan

6. David Boreanaz

7. Noah Mills

8. Henry Cavill

9. Tom Hiddleston

10. Sam Heughan



Interestingly, Hrithik and Salman are the only two Bollywood personalities who have found their way into this list. While Hrithik leads the list, Salman ranked at number 5.



Earlier too, Hrithik has titles like Sexiest Asian Man, Hottest Man on the Planet to his credit.



On the work front. the handsome hunk will be next seen in Super 30 which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. He has also signed a YRF film co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.



Meanwhile on his birthday, his father Rakesh Roshan announced the release date of Krrish 4 by tweeted, "Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik'.



Earlier Hrithik had told a leading daily, "My father has just got the seed of the project. We need to sit down, work out and develop the script. That will take time."



When asked about talks of an A-lister to be featured as a superheroine in the movie, he had revealed, "I have liked the idea that my dad told me about. So let's see."



Are you folks excited for this film?