 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Electrifying Performance At The Opening Ceremony Of IPL Gains Highest TRP!

Superstar Hrithik Roshan not only stole the show with his stellar performance at the opening ceremony of IPL but his performance also became the high point of the ceremony. One of the best performers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan treated a live audience after a long time and the performance proves the wait was worth it.

Taking the opening ceremony notches higher with his power-packed performance, Hrithik Roshan's performance recorded the highest TRP.

Insiders from the channel suggested the TRP peaked at only Hrithik Roshan's performance showcasing the excitement amongst the fans to witness the act.

Dancing to his most popular chartbusters like Dhoom Machale, Senorita, Baawre Baawre and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Hrithik Roshan recreated the magic of his performances to the live audience.

Despite dancing to the songs after almost a decade, Hrithik Roshan's performances are as explosive as in the films.

Getting the audience roaring with excitement, Hrithik Roshan's performance became the most talked about act of the evening also gaining the highest TRP amongst other acts.

Ever since the news of Hrithik Roshan performing at IPL started making the rounds, social media went berserk anticipating his performance. The rehearsal pictures of the actor went instantly viral further adding to the excitement.

One of the best dancers in the industry, Hrithik Roshan has time and again won hearts of the audience with his effortless dancing skills. The IPL ceremony once again proved Hrithik Roshan to be audience's favourite performer.

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release 'Super 30'. Portraying a teacher for the first time, 'Super 30' will be Hrithik Roshan's first ever biopic.