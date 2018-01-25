 »   »   » Birthday Bash! Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather J Om Prakash Celebrates His 92nd Birthday With Family!

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather J Om Prakash celebrated his 92nd birthday on January 24, 2018 and the Kaabil actor threw a bash and invited all of his family members to join and celebrate the occasion. Sussanne Khan was also present at the bash. He took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the birthday party and captioned it as,
"As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam n22 more jubilee films brought him name n fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda."
J Om Prakash's 92nd Birthday
Hrithik Roshan's grandfather J Om Prakash celebrates his 92nd birthday in grand style at his residence in Mumbai.
It's good too see J Om Prakash being surrounded by his family and near and dear ones on his birthday.
Rakesh Roshan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were all smiles on the occasion of J Om Prakash's 92nd birthday.
There's nothing in this world that can be replaced by the presence of ones family on the occasion of their birthday.
J Om Prakash directorial debut was in 1974 with Aap Ki Kasam which starred Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.
The veteran film-maker was both a director and producer and his movies fared really well at the box office.
Also, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have sang quiet a number of songs in almost all of his movies.
J Om Prakash worked as a film-maker in movies such as Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Apnapan and Aasha. We wish J Om Praksh a very happy birthday and many many more to come!