 »   »   » Birthday Bash! Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather J Om Prakash Celebrates His 92nd Birthday With Family!

J Om Prakash's 92nd Birthday

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather J Om Prakash celebrates his 92nd birthday in grand style at his residence in Mumbai.

Near & Dear Ones

It's good too see J Om Prakash being surrounded by his family and near and dear ones on his birthday.

All Smiles

Rakesh Roshan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were all smiles on the occasion of J Om Prakash's 92nd birthday. What a wonderful family, right?

Family Comes First

There's nothing in this world that can be replaced by the presence of ones family on the occasion of their birthday.

Grandfather & Grandson

J Om Prakash directorial debut was in 1974 with Aap Ki Kasam which starred Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

Director & Producer

The veteran film-maker was both a director and producer and his movies fared really well at the box office.

The Best Talents

Also, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have sang quiet a number of songs in almost all of his movies.

Happy Birthday

J Om Prakash worked as a film-maker in movies such as Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Apnapan and Aasha. We wish J Om Praksh a very happy birthday and many many more to come!