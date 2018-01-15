 »   »   » HOW IS IT POSSIBLE? Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut Attended The Same Event; See INSIDE PICTURES

Kangana Ranaut & Hrithik Roshan, both attended Umang 2018 | FilmiBeat

Yes, you read it right! After their infamous fight, both Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut never attended the same event to avoid coming face-to-face.

But as per a report in a leading daily, the two were spotted at the same event - Umang 2018. Check out the inside pictures of the rumoured lovers and other Bollywood celebrities below.

What Happened At Utsav Kangana Ranaut was captured as a part of the audience, while Hrithik Roshan went ahead and danced on the stage. As Expected Both Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut did not come near but it seems that they were not afraid of facing each other. Hrithik Roshan clicked On The Stage The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan looked handsome in a black pantsuit with a black shirt and black shoes. His act was loved by the audiences. The Guest List The event hosted several Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Urvashi Rautela. The Stars Thanked The Mumbai Police All Bollywood stars who graced Umang 2018 with their presence, thanked the Mumbai Police for their support and bravery. Seen here is Kriti Sanon dancing on one of her songs. King Khan's Enchanting Act At the Umang 2018 event, Shahrukh Khan was seen dancing with beautiful girls on stage. Here's One More Pic Later, he was seen spending time with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Deepika Padukone Looked Stunning Deepika Padukone opted for a black saree, in which she was looking breathtaking. The actress will soon be seen in Padmaavat, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Anushka's First Appearance After Marriage Anushka Sharma Kohli made her first public appearance in Bollywood post marriage to Virat Kohli on the show. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Aamir And Karan's Friendly Banter Looks like Aamir Khan and Karan Johar are having a very interesting conversation on stage. Amitabh Was Present Too Big B posted this pic and wrote, ''And then finally to the Mumbai Police function UMANG .. to celebrate the contribution of the Police of the city and acknowledge them and their families ..😀'' Tabu & Shilpa Clicked Apart from these stars, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Hema Malini, Prabhu Deva, Kunal Kemmu, Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor were the other celebs who attended the event.

Also Read: TROUBLESOME! How Abhishek Bachchan HELPED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To AVOID His Ex Karisma Kapoor