 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Receives A Special Gift From A Fan On Hrehaan's Birthday!

Hrithik Roshan has an unimaginably mighty fandom across the nation. Fans who have turned into a family over the years have time and again showered their love on the Superstar. On the occasion of his son's birthday, a fan surprised Hrithik Roshan with a special gesture that touched his heart. A fan showered his love on the father-son duo by gifting a special sketch for his son's birthday. Hrithik Roshan is not just a brilliant actor and dancer but also a super cool dad.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018!



The actor has time and again proven to be a doting dad to his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan a testimony of which is the social media account of the actor. The actor makes sure to spare time and be there for his sons despite his busy schedule. As his son turned a year older recently, the doting father took to social media to share an inspiring post giving a message to his son to fight fears in life.



The video became viral on social media in no time, earning the actor praises and accolades from not just the audience but also his industry friends. While wishes poured in from across quarters for Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan, a fan presented a token of love to the actor. At a recent event, the fan presented Hrithik Roshan with a sketch of Hrithik Roshan and Hrehaan, capturing a candid moment shared by the father-son duo.



Over the years, fans around the world have showcased their love for the actor through various means. Hrithik Roshan who turned into an overnight sensation with his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' has been ruling the hearts of the audience with his talent. Hrithik Roshan's birthday is treated as an important event by his fans, wherein they wait outside his house from as early as 6 am in the morning.



Recently, while shooting for his upcoming film Super 30, the heartthrob was thronged by young students to get a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan as a teacher. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his first ever biopic Super 30.



Also Read: Sunny Leone: I Went In A Direction My Parents Did Not Want Me To Go!